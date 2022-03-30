|
30.03.2022 11:29:44
DGAP-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_AG_Abschluss_2021_geschuetzt.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_DE_geschuetzt.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_EN_geschuetzt.pdf
|English
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|https://www.encavis.com
