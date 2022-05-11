|
11.05.2022 23:16:28
DGAP-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
