+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 23:16:28

DGAP-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.2022 / 23:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1350217  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350217&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten