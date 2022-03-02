|
02.03.2022 07:00:02
DGAP-AFR: Energiekontor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Energiekontor AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Energiekontor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
02.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1291505 02.03.2022
