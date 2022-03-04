|
04.03.2022 16:17:53
DGAP-AFR: Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/
04.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
