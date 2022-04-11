|
DGAP-AFR: EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUWAX AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2022
Address: http://www.euwax-ag.de/investor+relations/finanzberichterstattung/berichte.html
11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
