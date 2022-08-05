Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.08.2022 12:08:22

DGAP-AFR: EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2022 / 12:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUWAX AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: http://www.euwax-ag.de/investor+relations/finanzberichterstattung/berichte.html

Language: English
Company: EUWAX AG
Börsenstr. 4
70174 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.euwax-ag.de

 
