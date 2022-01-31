31.01.2022 14:54:14

DGAP-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
