31.01.2022 14:54:14
DGAP-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications
|20.01.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.01.22
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.21
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.21
|EVOTEC Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.12.21
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EVOTEC SE
|35,52
|1,49%
