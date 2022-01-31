DGAP-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 12, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address:

Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 12, 2022Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 12, 2022Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

