04.04.2022 09:15:32
DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte
04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SCA
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.exceet.com
1318787 04.04.2022
