04.04.2022 09:15:32

DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.04.2022 / 09:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte

04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1318787  04.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318787&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu exceet Group SEmehr Nachrichten