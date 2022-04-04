DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.04.2022 / 09:15

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022

Address:

