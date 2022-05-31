DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022

Address:

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 08, 2022Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 08, 2022Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports

