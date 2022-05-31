|
31.05.2022 11:06:12
DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 08, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports
31.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1365201 31.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!