DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports
