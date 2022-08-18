Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 08:00:33

DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.08.2022 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
