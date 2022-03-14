|
14.03.2022 14:30:02
DGAP-AFR: Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fair Value REIT-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fair Value REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://www.fvreit.de/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fair Value REIT-AG
|Würmstraße 13a
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fvreit.de
|
1301935 14.03.2022
