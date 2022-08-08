|
08.08.2022 15:32:46
DGAP-AFR: Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fielmann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports
