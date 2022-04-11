+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 11:03:01

DGAP-AFR: Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

11.04.2022 / 11:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fielmann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/bericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/press-releases

11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fielmann AG
Weidetrasse 118a
22083 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.fielmann.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1324995  11.04.2022 

