25.08.2022 08:40:24
DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 01, 2022
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 01, 2022
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666
25.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1427835 25.08.2022 CET/CEST
