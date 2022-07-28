|
28.07.2022 11:09:08
DGAP-AFR: freenet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: freenet AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
freenet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.freenet.ag/investor-relations/publikationen/index.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.freenet.ag/en/investor-relations/publications/index.html
