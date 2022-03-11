11.03.2022 08:38:54

DGAP-AFR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.03.2022 / 08:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de

 
