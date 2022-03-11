|
11.03.2022 08:38:54
DGAP-AFR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
11.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1300223 11.03.2022
