30.03.2022 13:14:34

DGAP-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.03.2022 / 13:14
FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

Language: English
Company: FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Internet: www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

 
