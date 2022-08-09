|
DGAP-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FRIWO AG
|Von-Liebig-Straße 11
|48346 Ostbevern
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
