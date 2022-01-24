|
24.01.2022 12:21:24
DGAP-AFR: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FUCHS PETROLUB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/
24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Friesenheimer Str. 17
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272064 24.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!