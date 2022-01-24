24.01.2022 12:42:14

DGAP-AFR: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.01.2022 / 12:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2022
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2022
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/

24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272079  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272079&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen

19.01.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.01.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.01.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
23.11.21 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Warburg Research
01.11.21 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ 38,04 -1,60% FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Im Abwärtssog: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten