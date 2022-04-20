|
20.04.2022 16:01:29
DGAP-AFR: Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://geratherm.com/geratherm/investor-relations/berichte/quartals-jahresberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://geratherm.com/en/geratherm-2/investor-relations/reports-2/quaterly-and-annual-reports-2/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Geratherm Medical AG
|Fahrenheitstraße 1
|99331 Geratal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.geratherm.com
