04.02.2022 11:57:25
DGAP-AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 17, 2022
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 17, 2022
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports
