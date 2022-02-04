04.02.2022 11:57:25

DGAP-AFR: Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.02.2022 / 11:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 17, 2022
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 17, 2022
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
