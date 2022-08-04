|
04.08.2022 09:00:10
DGAP-AFR: GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4200/interim-reports.html
04.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
