26.04.2022 13:46:33
DGAP-AFR: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
|55 Avenue Pasteur
|2133 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
1335703 26.04.2022
