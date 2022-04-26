26.04.2022 13:46:33

DGAP-AFR: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.04.2022 / 13:46
GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://gfj-esg.com/websites/gfj/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html

Language: English
Company: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
55 Avenue Pasteur
2133 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
