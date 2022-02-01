|
01.02.2022 14:13:12
DGAP-AFR: GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/Financial-News-and-Reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/about-us/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/Financial-News-and-Reports
01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1275324 01.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!