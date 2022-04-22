|
22.04.2022 09:21:34
DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html
22.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1332859 22.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!