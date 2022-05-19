|
19.05.2022 10:37:15
DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|
1356823 19.05.2022
