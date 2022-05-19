+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 10:37:15

DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.05.2022 / 10:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html

19.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1356823  19.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356823&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

