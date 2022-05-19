DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



19.05.2022 / 10:37

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022

Address:

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 24, 2022Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 24, 2022Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html

19.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

