27.04.2022 17:54:04
DGAP-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK SOFTWARE SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=892
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=893
1335873 27.04.2022
