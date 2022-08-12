|
12.08.2022 09:43:59
DGAP-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 18, 2022
Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/websites/globalfashion/English/1030/publications.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
