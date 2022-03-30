30.03.2022 07:30:26

DGAP-AFR: GSW Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.03.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GSW Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022
Address: https://gsw.ag/websites/gswimmobilien/German/30/berichte-_-publikationen.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022
Address: https://gsw.ag/websites/gswimmobilien/German/30/berichte-_-publikationen.html

Language: English
Company: GSW Immobilien AG
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.gsw.ag

 
