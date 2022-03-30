DGAP-AFR: GSW Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GSW Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GSW Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



30.03.2022 / 07:30

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 14, 2022

Address:

GSW Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 14, 2022Address: https://gsw.ag/websites/gswimmobilien/German/30/berichte-_-publikationen.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 14, 2022Address: https://gsw.ag/websites/gswimmobilien/German/30/berichte-_-publikationen.html

30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

