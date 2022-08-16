Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 09:00:15

DGAP-AFR: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.08.2022 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2022
Address: https://smart-home.haier.com/en/

16.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1418753  16.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1418753&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shsmehr Nachrichten