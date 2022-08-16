DGAP-AFR: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.08.2022 / 09:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.









Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 29, 2022

Address:

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 29, 2022Address: https://smart-home.haier.com/en/

