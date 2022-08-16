|
16.08.2022 09:00:15
DGAP-AFR: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2022
Address: https://smart-home.haier.com/en/
16.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|26610 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
