07.03.2022 13:50:00
DGAP-AFR: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAMBORNER REIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HAMBORNER REIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/unsere-finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/
