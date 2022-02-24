|
24.02.2022 17:47:35
DGAP-AFR: HanseYachts AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2022
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2022
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/gb/investor-relations/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
|Ladebower Chaussee 11
|17493 Greifswald
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hanseyachtsag.com
|
1288183 24.02.2022
