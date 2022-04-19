|
DGAP-AFR: Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 21, 2022
Address: http://www.hawesko-holding.com/geschaeftsbericht-2021/
19.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Hawesko Holding AG
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|www.hawesko-holding.com
