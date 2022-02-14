DGAP-AFR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2022 10:54:05

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2022 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 14, 2022
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/de/presse-investoren/mitteilungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 14, 2022
Address: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/press-and-investors/announcements/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com

 
