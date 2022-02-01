DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



01.02.2022 / 16:08

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022

Address:

HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 01, 2022Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 01, 2022Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 01, 2022Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 01, 2022Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html

01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

