01.02.2022 16:08:36
DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html
