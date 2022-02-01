01.02.2022 16:08:36

DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.02.2022 / 16:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html

Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
