DGAP-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.01.2022

HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.01.2022 / 16:33
HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
1270519  19.01.2022 

