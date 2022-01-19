|
19.01.2022 16:33:56
DGAP-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html
19.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1270519 19.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!