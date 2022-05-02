|
02.05.2022 11:06:15
DGAP-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html
