23.03.2022 06:30:04

DGAP-AFR: hGears AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: hGears AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
hGears AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2022 / 06:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hGears AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: http://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/

23.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1305675  23.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305675&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu hGearsmehr Nachrichten