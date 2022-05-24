DGAP-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 31, 2022Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 31, 2022Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm

