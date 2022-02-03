03.02.2022 20:33:04

DGAP-AFR: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.02.2022 / 20:33
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2022
Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports

03.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276582  03.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276582&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HOCHTIEF AGmehr Nachrichten