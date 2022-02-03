DGAP-AFR: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.02.2022 / 20:33

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 23, 2022Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 23, 2022Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 27, 2022Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 27, 2022Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports

