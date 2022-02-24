|
24.02.2022 13:38:55
DGAP-AFR: home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Home24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html
24.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|Greifswalder Straße 212-213
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1287951 24.02.2022
