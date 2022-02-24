24.02.2022 13:38:55

DGAP-AFR: home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.02.2022 / 13:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
