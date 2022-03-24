DGAP-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HomeToGo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



24.03.2022 / 13:30

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2022Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/9100/hometogo_s-geschaeftsbericht-2021.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2022Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/9100/hometogo_s-annual-report-2021.html

