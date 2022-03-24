24.03.2022 13:30:03

DGAP-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/9100/hometogo_s-geschaeftsbericht-2021.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/9100/hometogo_s-annual-report-2021.html

Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
