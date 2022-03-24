|
24.03.2022 13:30:03
DGAP-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HomeToGo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/9100/hometogo_s-geschaeftsbericht-2021.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/9100/hometogo_s-annual-report-2021.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|
1311253 24.03.2022
