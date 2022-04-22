|
22.04.2022 15:03:52
DGAP-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/
22.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
|Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infas-holding.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1333389 22.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!