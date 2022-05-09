DGAP-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.05.2022 12:39:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2022
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2022
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
