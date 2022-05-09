|
09.05.2022 12:39:04
DGAP-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2022
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2022
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/
