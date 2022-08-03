Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 13:52:59

DGAP-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.08.2022 / 13:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/about-infineon/investor/reports-and-presentations/

03.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1412679  03.08.2022 

