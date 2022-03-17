DGAP-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.03.2022 / 12:16

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte/

