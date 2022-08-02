|
02.08.2022 12:25:28
DGAP-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports
