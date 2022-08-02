Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 12:25:28

DGAP-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.08.2022 / 12:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports

02.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1411569  02.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411569&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

init innovation in traffic systems SE 22,45 2,05% init innovation in traffic systems SE

