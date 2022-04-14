14.04.2022 15:21:54

DGAP-AFR: InnoTec TSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: InnoTec TSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

14.04.2022 / 15:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InnoTec TSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InnoTec TSS AG
Grunerstraße 62
40239 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.innotectss.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1328799  14.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328799&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu InnoTec AGmehr Nachrichten