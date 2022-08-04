|
04.08.2022 15:08:30
DGAP-AFR: InnoTec TSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: InnoTec TSS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InnoTec TSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 01, 2022
Address: https://www.innotectss.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
04.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InnoTec TSS AG
|Grunerstraße 62
|40239 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.innotectss.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1413685 04.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!